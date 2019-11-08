|
|
Leonard Anthony Lucarelli, 81, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday November 6th, 2019, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
Leonard was born in Berwyn, Illinois, on October 26th, 1938, to the late Anthony and Martha (Nipper) Lucarelli.
Leonard attended the University of Eau Claire where he earned his degree in Physical Education. He went on to be a teacher and basketball coach for the majority of his life. He would eventually be nominated and inducted into the Wisconsin basketball hall of fame, which was a huge honor for him. Leonard was also a veteran, having served in the Air Force.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Evelyn; children, Peter (Tatiana) Lucarelli, Christine (Jack) Swoboda, Michael Lucarelli, Steven (Tori) Lucarelli, and Marcia (Jeffrey) Hickey; grandchildren, Samantha, Danielle, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Antonio, Penelope, and Pierce.
Services will be at a later date with burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Spooner.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019