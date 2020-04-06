|
LEORA ALICE (DUDANSKY) GRASKI, age 81, passed away peacefully at the Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, WI on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Leora was the third born daughter of Bill and Leora (Pagel) Dudansky and was born in Stanley, WI. She grew up in Thorp, being raised on the family farm, and received her education in Thorp, graduating in 1956.
Leora went on to to complete 1 year of nursing school in Eau Claire. Over the years Leora held many positions: daycare provider, high school secretary, CNA, farmer, truck driver, tavern owner, hotel owner, occupational therapist assistant, in home health care provider but holding her most important position as a "loving and caring Mom".
Leora made sure that her children's childhood memories would be filled. She took them on many camping trips, packing the family car up strategically with supplies, organizing where the six children would sit to eliminate chaos and away they would go. These trips and many other adventures created by Leora have left her children with memories to last each of them a lifetime.
In Leora's spare time she enjoyed visiting with friends, playing cards, bingo, dice, music and especially traveling. Leora had the great opportunity to travel across the United States including Hawaii and visiting the Holy Lands. She enjoyed many theatre shows with friends.
Leora was an active member of St Paul's Lutheran Church and was one of the founding members of the Ruth Circle. She was a very involved parishioner assisting with funerals or whatever duties were asked of her.
Leora is survived by her six children: Kit (Karen) Graski of Las Vegas, NV, Shaun (Ruth) Graski of Amery, WI, Kyle Johnson of Greenwood, WI, Xanthe (Tim) Gehrmann of Marshall, WI, Gina (Randy) Hinker of Greenwood, WI and Jay (Kelly) Graski of Las Vegas, NV; twelve Grandchildren: Karli Graski of Reno, NV, Kyle Graski of Van Nuys, CA, Drew (Heather) Graski of Amery, WI, Eric Graski of Amery, WI, Laura (Cody) Graf of Roberts, WI, Jesse Johnson of Granton, WI, Lacy (Robert) Vallie of Fargo, ND, Nicole (Tim) Akey of Marshall, WI, Derek Hinker, Greenwood, WI, Jamie (Erin) Hinker of Colby, WI, Brooke Hinker of Greenwood, WI and Jaylyn Graski of Germantown, MD; ten Great Grandchildren: Gabe Graski and Katelin Graski of Amery, WI, Edynn Hinker, Archer Hinker, Cash Hinker and Lariah Hinker of Colby, WI, Donald Graf, Alvin Graf and Randall Graf of Roberts, WI and Ethan Akey of Marshall, WI; and one sister, Geraldine Dudansky of Thorp, WI. Leora is also survived by nieces, nephews and very dear friends of many years.
Leora was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Florence Wald and Betty Calcote, brother in-law, Dutch Wald, son in-law, John Johnson and nephew, Jeff Wald.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00am on April 11, 2020 at Sylvan Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Vang officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Shaun Graski, Tim Gehrmann, Randy Hinker, Derek Hinker, Jamie Hinker and Brooke Hinker.
