Leora Skroch
Leora Skroch, 72, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall.
Leora was born April 25, 1948 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Arcadia, to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske. She married Allen J. Skroch June 21, 1969 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee. He died January 25, 1982.
Leora worked at Wincraft, Supreme School Supply and Indee Mini-Mart. Leora was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Leora is survived by three children, Dale (Denise) Skroch of Eau Claire, Gerald (Nancy) Skroch of Fountain City and Richard (Brenda) Skroch of Independence; 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Hailey, Bethany, Evan, Tiffani, Melani, Lucas, April and Dustin Skroch and Ashley Mielke; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Elizabeth Mielke; two brothers, Rudy (Dorothy) Pronschinske and Robert (Carolyn) Pronschinske both of Arcadia; three sisters, Rita Bork of Waumandee, Anna Schmitt of Fountain City and Janice Weiss of Mondovi; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Bautch of Oak Creek and Debbie Kamla of Arcadia; one brother-in-law, Ron Skroch of Independence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; daughter, Jolene and sister, Doris Filla.
Mass of Christian Burial (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 guidelines for the Mass are posted on the funeral home website.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edison Funeral Home - Independence
23713 Washington St.
Independence, WI 54747
(715) 985-3615
