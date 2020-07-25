Leota Rasmussen

Leota (Lee) V. Rasmussen, age 81, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born August 23, 1938, the daughter of Fritz and Vivian Stang. Leota graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School, class of 1957.
Leota married Glenn Rasmussen November 8, 1959 and they had a daughter, Glenda Lee. Years later, the marriage dissolved in divorce. Leota eventually found her life partner in Gene Rice; they traveled in their motor home throughout the country. Together they spent the winter months in Florida and Arizona and the remainder of the year in Altoona, WI.
In younger years, Lee held sales positions in numerous department stores in the Eau Claire area. She worked in Kalispell Montana for a short period of time. Upon her return to WI, she worked at Maurices in Rice Lake, WI.
Leota was preceded in death by a son; grandson; her parents; sister, Mary Lou Welk, and niece, Jodi Lind.
Leota is survived by her daughter, Glenda Lee; grandsons, Jeremy and Jacob; granddaughter, Nichol; great granddaughter, Corrine; her sister, Florence; aunt, Marian; brother-in-law, Jim Welk; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even great-great nieces and nephews. Also survived by her family from love, Robin and Chad Anderson- Brianna, Bryce, Brennan, her Mayo Clinic family and many long-time friends- All of who she loved dearly!
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with Funeral Service to follow at 7 p.m.; At Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Burial will be private, at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Mask will be required upon entry.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com
