Leslie Moy
Leslie Gene Moy passed away on August 2nd, 2020 at the Neighbors of Dunn County at the age of 90. He was born to Lester and Deva Moy of Mondovi WI on March 6, 1930.
Gene was an educator. He graduated from Buffalo County Teachers College, UW Stevens Point and a Masters from Northern MI University in Administration. Gene spent the early years of teaching/administration in Northern WI and then at LaValle WI. He ended his career teaching at the International School in Quito, Ecuador. Gene ended his teaching career when his mother passed away - he came home to live and travel with his father until his passing.
Gene was an avid traveler by Motorhome in the US, Cruises and around South America while teaching there. He called many square dances - even taking his equipment to Quito. He did competitive bowling and achieved Masters status in Bridge. Gene followed sports, including Highschool Girls sports. He received recognition from the sports teams in both Mondovi and Chippewa Falls for being a loyal supporter. Gene was a life long member of the EUB/UMC.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Carl Moy and a nephew-in-law Warren Ploof. He is survived by sister-in-law Loida of Los Osos CA; brother Peter (Karen) Moy, Stillwater MN and sister Lanna (Larry) Laird, Menomonie, WI. Also, survived by 7 Nieces and Nephews: Dan (Kellie) Moy of Charlottesville, VA, Michelle Moy of Colorado Springs, CO, Audrey Ploof of Fridley, MN, Jim (Julie) Moy of Stillwater MN, Leslie (Tom) Laird-McConnell of Kirkland WA, Lisa Laird of Cordova, AK and Lance (Amy) Laird of Menomonie WI.
The family thanks the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and Shirley Doane Senior Center for their loving care and compassion.
Private family burial services will he held at the Gilmanton Cemetery with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
