Lester Behling

Lester Harry Behling, 90, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Lester was born on January 29, 1930 to Harry and Myrtle (Lemke) Behling in Menomonie. He worked for his grandparents, John and Amanda on the Behling farm. He was a herdsman for many area farms, working for Hofland Feed Mill, Menomonie Farmers Union Cooperative, FS Shopping Center and drove school bus for Menomonie Transportation.
Lester was united in marriage to Mabel Strehlau on September 12, 1951 at Peace Lutheran Church and has been a life member of the church. Lester and Mabel were members of the Pairs and Square Dance Club. He liked to dance to old time music. He loved to play his concertinas especially for the grandchildren.
Survivors include son Marshall (Bonnie) Behling of Appleton, daughter Marsha Behling of Eau Claire, son Maurice (Renee) Behling of Menomonie; grandchildren Jason (Nicole), Chad (Shelbie), Tracy, Vicki (Dale), Travis (Brooke), Valerie (Cory), and Christopher along with several great grandchildren; sisters Linda Hanson of Colfax and Diane Kappus of Milwaukee; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mabel in 2005, his parents, sisters Carol Herger and Beverly Oebser along with his brother John.
His love will be greatly missed.
Thank you to Neighbors of Dunn County for their care and compassion.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the services. Those attending are welcome to bring a lawn chair. Masks and social distancing would be appreciated throughout the services. The service will also be live streamed on Olson Funeral Home's Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
