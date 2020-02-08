|
Lester "Les" "Larry" D. Johnston, 92, of Fairchild, Eau Claire, and Fond Du Lac, WI, most recently from Mesa, AZ and Alpine, CA, passed away February 7, 2020 in Waupaca, WI. Les was born on the family farm in Jackson County, WI the second youngest of 7 kids. He was a proud Navy Veteran and served on the Battle Ship Iowa, as part of the U.S. Occupation Forces of Japan at the end of WWII. Larry spent most of his work life in sales, but established a custom flooring business with his brother Henry in Mesa, AZ in 1963. He semi-retired to Alpine, CA in 1973, however still remained active in sales with various car dealerships in the area. An avid poker player, Les's last work place was the favorite, at Viejas Casino filling several different positions during his tenure.
He enjoyed life and had a joke or humorous observation on any social situation. He loved his family, particularly reunions to reunite with siblings and the many nieces and nephews in Wisconsin. However, he was always anxious to return to his beloved Alpine, CA where he loved basking in the California sun.
Lester is survived by his son, Jim, daughter-in-law, Julie, grandsons, Aaron and Ryan, a brother Franklin and a sister Lilas. He was married for 49 years to the late Mary Ann Gorkowski Johnston.
Arrangements are pending and a spring inurnment at St John's Cemetery in Fairchild, WI is being planned.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020