Lester L. Tracy, 76, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence, with his wife by his side and under the care of Mayo Hospice.

Les was born February 22, 1944 in Stevens Point to Edwin and Crystal (Lester) Tracy. He is a graduate of Cadott High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served as an aircraft mechanic and an operating room technician. He retired after 20 years and earned the rank of Technical Sergeant.

His family then moved back to Cadott and Les received his RN License and practiced for several years. He met Rosie Zachow in 2012 and they immediately fell in love and were married May 3, 2013 in Menomonie.

Les was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed watching old western shows and working in his garden. He loved his Teddy Bear dog, Muffin.

Les is survived by his wife Rosie of Eau Claire; children, Sandy (Robert) Stevenson of CO, Dave (Paula) Tracy of Eau Claire, Beka Rud of Chippewa Falls, Scott (Dana) Tracy of Augusta, GA; numerous grandchildren; step children, Laurie Brown of Eau Claire, Brian (Sandra) Zobel of New Richmond, Brent (Jesse) Zobel of Downing; siblings, Ruthie (Bob) Willger of Rice Lake, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Nabbfield.

A Private Family Service will be held at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.







