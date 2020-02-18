|
|
Lila I. Schleusner, age 87, of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Our House Senior Living.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932 in the Town of Wilson, Dunn Co., WI to Albert and Lillian (Hartman) Schleusner. She was raised in the Town of Wilson and attended Damon Ridge School through the eighth grade.
Lila worked as a cook and baker for area restaurants and was also a homemaker for a number of years.
She loved to crochet, make dolls and enjoyed baking for family and friends.
Lila is survived by her brother Rudolph Schleusner of Barron, WI; also nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Verlyn, Alfred and Henry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday Feb. 21, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co., WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020