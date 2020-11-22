Mrs. Lillian Elizabeth Janc (nÃ©e Helwig) of Elkridge, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at the age of 82. She was surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.

Lillian was born to parents Alice and Ervin Helwig on December 25th, 1937 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She grew up on a dairy farm on Route 85. She had very fond memories of this time in her life. She often reminisced about the warmth of the barn in winter, her work horses Pride and Beauty and the smell of lilac in the summer. Lillian attended Eau Claire High School and graduated in 1956 where her friends called her "Jerry", a name that stuck with her throughout her life. She went on to get a teaching degree at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and began her career in Rice Lake, Wisconsin teaching 1st grade, another time in her life that she remembered fondly.

In 1961, Lillian married William Frank Janc, Jr from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They met on a ski trip while both attending UW. After Rice Lake, they moved to a suburb of Minneapolis where Bill began his career at the US Food and Drug Administration. After a short post in Minneapolis the couple moved to Levittown, NY where they had three sons. Her family brought her great joy and her time in NY with small children was filled with good memories. In 1970, Lillian and family moved to Rockville, Maryland where their daughter Jeanne was added to the family. She was so happy to finally have a girl. She dedicated the next 20 years to raising her children and was involved with scouting, sports, the St. Jude parish and the Little Sisters of the Poor. With her children raised, the couple moved to Elkridge, Maryland in 2005 where they joined St. Augustine parish.

Lillian is survived by her husband, Bill Janc, her sons, James Janc (Spouse Julie), Thomas Janc (Spouse Donna), Kenneth Janc; and her daughter Jeanne Cavalier (Spouse Spencer), sister Eva Dorn and Brother Eugene Helwig. Lillian has 7 grandchildren that she loved with her whole heart (Justin, Molly, Matthew, Kyle, Sora, Danny and Jameson). We will all miss her so very much.

Finally, Lillian was a woman of faith who continually upheld her family in prayer. She was ready to go to heaven to be with her savior and we are confident heaven is rejoicing as a good and faithful servant is welcomed into his rest.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the condolences, flowers and donations are not necessary.







