Lillian Mary McManners, loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, passed from this earth on November 30, 2020, at the age of 103.

Lillian was born in Jackson County in 1917 and grew up in the small farming community known as "Levis Country." The love, care, and laughter of her parents, Martin and Amanda (Westegard) Lund, were Lillian's center on this earth. She was blessed to share the gift of family with her brothers, Lester and Wilbur, and her sisters, Alice, Ruth, and Mildred.

Lillian attended the one-room schoolhouse in Levis where her father used to teach, and then graduated from Osseo High School in 1935. After earning her teaching certificate, Lillian taught in sixteen different one-room schools throughout Jackson County, as well as elementary school in Enterprise and Pelican Lake. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and taught English and Reading at Black River Falls Junior High. Lillian retired in 1978 after 34 years of teaching.

Lillian's most treasured career as wife and mother began with her marriage to Rollie H. McManners in 1948. The family blessing continued with the birth of their two sons, Scott and Gregg.

Retirement years for Lillian and Rollie were spent entertaining community groups and nursing homes with music and skits. Following Rollie's death in 2000, Lillian continued presenting her costumed skits in half-hour cable programs from Whitehall Community Television. These short skits led to ten fun-filled years acting in full-length movies produced by MyTownPictures in Wisconsin and Iowa.

In 2001, Lillian received the Jackson County Women in History Award. She was also honored as the Wisconsin Auxiliary Member of the Year at the Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention in Green Bay.

Over these many years, Lillian had been an active member and volunteer at her church, area nursing homes, Bible study groups, retired teacher and homemaker groups, Veterans organizations, and the local Clio Club and Red Hats.

As much as Lillian enjoyed time with friends and neighbors, her first love was her family. Her sons, grandson and their spouses were her treasure: Scott and Mary Ann; Gregg and Wendy and son Kyle and wife Dayna.

Aunt Lillian-Lilly-LillyBelle also enjoyed sharing the Levis family love with all of her nieces and nephews: Mary, Karen, Lois, Jan, David, Duane, Susan and Jane, along with their children Amy, Amanda, Kirsten, Brennan, Tyler, Kris, Tim, Marcus, and Whitney.

For fifty-three years, the big back porch played host to birthdays, holidays, potlucks, weekly Scrabble games, the year-round Christmas tree, lots of well-timed naps, reading newspapers, and studying the Bible.

The porch is now closed, but our hearts are wide open for sharing with others the love and laughter of our Mom, Grandma, Aunt and Friend.

Due to COVID-19, a private family burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a future date.

Memorials may be given to South Beef River Lutheran Church in Osseo, WI, Black River Memorial Hospice, or Meadowbrook at Black River Falls.

Buswell Funeral Home of Black River Falls, 715-284-2231, is assisting the family with arrangements.







