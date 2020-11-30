Lillian M. Sand, age 87 of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
She was born Jan. 15, 1933 in Riverton, County, Iowa to Everett and Opal (Fergusson) Neil. In 1951, Lillian married Robert Sand.
Lillian and Robert lived in Irvington most of their 67 years of marriage. She was a homemaker, raising three sons. Later in life she worked in the kitchen at the Dunn County Health Care facility. She enjoyed sketching and painting ceramics. Margaret will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
Lillian is survived by three sons, Ron (LaDonna), Tom (Betty) and Jeff (MaryBeth); seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Archie and Frank (Karen); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents; four sisters; two brothers; a sister-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral Services will be held for family and close friends at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Township of Menomonie, Dunn County. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
