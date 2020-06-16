Linda Anderson, 70 of Chetek, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer.

Linda was born on April 2, 1950 in the Township of Dovre, Wisconsin to Palmer and Lorraine (Hill) Solberg. She completed two years of technical school after graduating high school and went on to work for Jerome Foods for 10 years and Hutchinson for 15 years. Linda was active at the senior center, with Meals on Wheels, and the Red Hat Society. She loved doing arts and crafts, gardening, spending time with her family, but most of all Jesus.

Linda is survived by her husband, Andrew J.; children, Andrew C. and Halley; grandchildren, Zayne Anderson, Brooklyn and Bridget Deacon; father, Palmer; brothers and sisters, Barb (Kevin) Haller, Darla, Don, Brad. She was preceded in death by her mother; and infant daughter, Leanna.

A Memorial Service for Linda will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second Street, Chetek with visitation one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







