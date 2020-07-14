Linda Hasart

Linda Lou Hasart was born February 27, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI to Raymond and Emma Phillips. On August 25, 1956 Linda married Leslie Dwayne Hasart at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. Soon afterwards Pam was born on December 17, 1957, and a year later Perry was born on December 4, 1958. The family moved then to Dodgeville, WI in the late 1950s for work. Linda was a devoted housewife and part-time bookkeeper. In the 1960s, they moved back to Eau Claire, WI to take care of aging parents. In the 1970s, Linda worked for a realty firm and Les worked for Presto industries. In the mid 1980s, they moved to the Phoenix area. Linda worked odd jobs, including with the Girl Scouts of America, the Pine Cactus branch, as an accountant and bookkeeper. She worked there for many years, and retired afterwards. Les and Linda enjoyed their retirement, spending time with family and attending family reunions. Linda enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading books, and her grandchildren. She is survived by son Perry, grandchildren Christopher, Jerome, and Steven Boone. She had four great-grandchildren: Elysia, Noah, Jaydan, and Levi. She was preceded in death by husband, Leslie, daughter Pamela, 3 brothers Lyle, Richard, and Ronald.

Services for Linda will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 830 Plaza Circle, in Litchfield Park, AZ on Thursday, July 16th 2020. Viewing begins at 9am, Service begins at 10am. Memorials can be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Litchfield Park, AZ.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store