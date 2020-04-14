|
Linda Hawkinson, 67, was reunited with her true love in Heaven on April 7, 2020.
Linda was born to Durwood and Lorena (Bowe) Urban on September 7, 1952 in Chippewa Falls. She married Thomas Hawkinson on July 25, 1970, who preceded her in death on February 11, 2001. Linda's pastimes included puzzles, playing card games with friends and family, and reading. She is survived by two sons: Christopher (Jeanette) of La Crosse and Luke (Davina Smith) of Madison, two grandchildren: Zackery (Allison Bocklund) Hawkinson and Jessica (Aaron) Weitgenant, two great-grandchildren: Finnley and Ferryn Hawkinson, one sister: Debby (David) Ritter of Onalaska, one brother-in-law: Clem Bruzan of Eau Claire, and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother, and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020