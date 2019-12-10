|
Linda Kay Jermstad (Lien) died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire. She was born on February 10, 1946 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire to Chester and Loretta (nee Everson) Lien.
She was baptized and confirmed at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. Linda graduated from Osseo High School in 1964. She then attended Career Academy in Milwaukee, graduating in 1965 as a medical assistant. Linda worked for Dr. Larkin, an ear, nose and throat specialist, for many years.
On October 3, 1970 she married Martin W. Jermstad at Osseo Lutheran Church. Linda worked for the Army Airforce Exchange system for many years while Martin was stationed at different bases. In 1993 they returned to Osseo and Linda worked for Courtesy Corporation (McDonald's) for many years, retiring in August of 2010.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteer at the Mayo Clinic in Osseo.
Linda is survived by her husband Martin; son Jarrod (Yvonne Yarka); granddaughters, Lauren and Ryleigh; brothers, Robert Lien and Rodney (Lynn) Lien; special niece, Kansas (Corey) Angel; mother-in-law Ruby A. Jermstad; brother-in-law Raymond (Carol) Jermstad; and sister-in-law Julie (Jim) Wheeler. She is further survived by other nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are parents, Chester and Loretta Lien; father-in-law Howard Jermstad; and a grandson, Zachary Jermstad.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Grace Woodlands Memory Care and Mayo Hospice for the love and care they provided Linda during her battle with Alzheimer's.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Please direct memorials to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St., Osseo, WI 54758; Grace Woodlands Memory Care, 3214 Gala St., Eau Claire, WI 54703; Mayo Hospice, 1221 Whipple St. Eau Claire, WI 54703 or , 40412 Brg St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019