Linda Malak

Linda C. (neÃ© Pobanz) Malak passed away on June 3, 2020, surrounded by the dedicated and caring staff at Our House Senior Living Assisted Care in Chippewa Falls, WI.
She was born July 16, 1949 in Ladysmith, WI to Lester and Dorothy Pobanz. After graduating from Ladysmith High School, in 1967, she attended the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire, where she met and married her husband Gerald Malak, in 1968.
Linda was a huge animal lover, who owned numerous cats and dogs, who were like her children. She was an avid reader who designated a room, she called her library, to her collection of books. Collecting and clipping coupons was one of her favorite pastimes. Over the years she enjoyed selling Tupperware, Avon and Jafra products.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Malak; brother, Dennis of Minnesota; sister, Vicki (Steve) Sidenbender, Jim Falls, Lori Pobanz, Chippewa Falls, and Tamela Priest; various nieces, nephews and a sister-in-law, Diane Martin, Eau Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Dorothy Pobanz and her brother Michael.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on July 1, 2020.
Thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Our House Senior Living Assisted Care and the St. Joseph Hospice team in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.