Linda Flick Schroeder, 74, of Mount Vernon, IN. originally from Augusta, WI.
Linda passed on April 11th, 2020 due to health complications at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Evansville, In.
Linda was born in Eau Claire, WI.
She worked as a CNA for several years of her life, Linda moved to Mount Vernon, IN. in 1999, where she lived her remaining life.
Linda was a member of Eagles Aerie 1717 Club, American Legion post 5 and American Thunder all of Mount Vernon.
Due to circumstances beyond our control there will not be a service at this time.
She leaves behind: Partner -- Cristobal Martinez, Mount Vernon, IN.
Mother Amy Flick Augusta, WI. Stepdaughter Dayrha (JR) Allen Spottsville, KY. 2 Step granddaughters Gracie Allen Spottsville, KY. and Michaela Allen of Sturgis, KY. Sister Gail (James) Stern Eau Claire, WI. 4 Brothers Henry Flick, Osseo, WI. Bruce (Lisa) Flick Black River Falls, WI. Jerry (Glenda) Flick Osseo, WI. Terry (Danny) Flick Fall Creek, WI. Michael Flick Sparta, WI. And several nieces, nephews and cousins
Linda was preceded in death by her father James Flick, Niece Erin Flick and Nephew James Smith.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020