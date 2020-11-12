Lloyd E. Holten, 94, died Sunday, November 9, 2020 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. He was born July 31, 1926 to Otto and Ragna (Peterson) Holten in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. On August 12, 1949 he married Betty L. Brimer in Menomonie. Lloyd worked at the US Post Office for many years, delivering mail on the Main Street route to many businesses. He will be remembered for his cheerful smile and clever one-liners such as, "No biggie", "The truth is seldom nice" and "I came here to work."

Lloyd is survived by a brother, Don Holten of Prairie Farm; brother-in-law, Jack Brimer of Eau Claire; Sisters-in-law, Janice Holten of Prairie Farm and Bette Holten of Maplewood, MN; a son, Mark E. Holten of Menomonie; daughters, Pam Brooten of Cameron and Vicky (Joe) Smetana of Bloomer. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents, Otto and Ragna; In-laws, William and Julia Brimer; brothers, Glenn, Ray, Orville and Robert; sisters, Laura Moen, Adeline Waite, Elvera Waite and Mildred Moberly.

Lloyd was kind, caring, honest and a hardworking man and will be greatly missed.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Visitation for family will be from 10:30-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.







