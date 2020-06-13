Lloyd Walter Markham, 88 of Augusta, WI, Township of Wilson passed away Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 at the Homeplace in Stanley, WI where he resided the last 7 years.
Lloyd was born on November 21st, 1931 the oldest son of Walter S. and Violet V. (Daniels) Markham born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Lloyd grew up in the Township of Butler, south of Thorp, where he attended the local one-room country school. As the oldest son, Lloyd left school at a young age to work to help his family. He served in the U.S. National Guard for several years. He worked at Blue Moon Cheese Factory in Thorp WI and later traveled to Montana to work driving grain trucks. He returned to Wisconsin where he met and married Dorothy Marion on September 6th, 1958 at Scared Heart Catholic Church in Edson. Lloyd was a proud union member for over 50-years of the Teamsters, Local #317. Lloyd worked as a Masonry for Market & Johnson Construction Company in Eau Claire, lastly a foreman for Northern Clearing until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially time with his grandchildren and spending time with his family and friends. One of the most memorable times were summer Sundays, going fishing with his wife and young daughters at Hamilton Falls.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Dorothy (Marion) Markham of Augusta; daughters Jeanine (Ron) Birch of Cadott and Lynette (John) Zimmerman of Boyd; grandchildren Alissa (Jake Arneson) Birch, Ryan (Billie) Birch, CeAnn (Jeff) Drehmel and Chelsie (Miles) Bichanich; great grandchildren Ruger, Jocelynn and Arabella Drehmel, Charlotte Bichanich, Adler and Lillyana Birch, Corbin Grenz and Paige Rubenzer.
He is further survived by his brother Howard Markham of Stanley, sister-in-law Deloris Honadal of Cadott. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Virginia Ketterhagen, Raymond and Carol Marion, Alberta and Lester Drehmel and Patricia and Jerome Fitzsimmons and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter S. and Violet V. Markham; brothers Daniel, Wendell and Richard Markham; sister Alma Thompson; brother-in-law Donald Thompson; sister-in-law Donna Markham and father and mother in-law Raymond and Helen Marion.
A private family service of Christian Burial will be held.
