Lloyd Clayton Nelson, 88 of Dover Township passed away Friday October 30, 2020 at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall, WI. He was born April 20, 1932 in Trempealeau County the son of Mae (Kolve) and Arthur Nelson.

Lloyd married Carol Ann Storberg in Whitehall, WI 1952, together they raised six children. Carol and Lloyd purchased their dairy farm in 1957. Besides tending to the family farm daily, he hauled milk, logs and drove truck for Whitehall Packing. Lloyd worked for the Town of Dover and hauled produce for the Amish and they became great friends. In 1990 Lloyd retired from milking and son Don did the milking for him until 1996 when the cows were sold. Lloyd, his oldest son Rob and the "Gilmanton bunch" spent many summers in Canada fishing and Lloyd and his son Loren went to many car auctions traveling around Wisconsin. Lloyd and Carol enjoyed travel out West quite often as well. Picking up Scrap Metal with his son-in-law Kim in his spare time was also another hobby of his. Lloyd look forward to spending quality time with his grandchildren for Friday breakfast weekly, whereby everyone was fed french toast prepared by grandma. He enjoyed getting his hair combed and his nails clipped by the grandkids every time they stayed or came to visit at the farm. Lloyd always had the coffee on for family and friends who stopped by frequently.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 68 years Carol, children Robert (Wendy), Donnie, Judy (William) Knudtson, Loren (Roselyn), Joyce (Jeff) Reuter, Linda (Kim) Newman, 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, brothers, Lamoine Nelson, Jim (Judy) Nelson and sister-in-law, Caryn Nelson. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son Michael, granddaughter Tanya Christ, grandsons, infant son Newman and Colin Knudtson, great granddaughter, River Hudson, siblings, Donna (Jack) Severson, Larry Nelson and Eileen Nelson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rongholt-Joulson Cemetery (Nelson Cemetery). Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when at the service.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







