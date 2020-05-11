At the age of 94 years, we just lost another veteran of "The Greatest Generation." Red Wingert, as he was known in his younger years, was always proud of the three years he served his country during World War II.
Lloyd William Wingert was born July 17, 1925 in Menomonie, WI, the son of Mike and Geda (Larson) Wingert. A feisty red-headed lad, he grew-up attending Coddington Grade School and Menomonie High School. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard on June 24, 1943, taking his training at Manhattan Beach, NY. As part of his duties, he nightly patrolled the beaches on Long Island. He served outside of the continental limits of the United States aboard two troop transports, the U.S.S. Greely and the U.S.S. Wakefield in three theaters of war. He received medals for service in the American Area, European-African-Middle Eastern Area, and the Asiatic-Pacific Area. Having sailed around the world, he became a "Son of a Magellan." On his voyages, he travelled through both the Suez and Panama Canals. He liked to reminisce about the time he had two Thanksgiving dinners because of crossing the International Dateline on that date. At the time of separation on June 5, 1946, he was a Seaman First Class (carpenter's mate).
After separation he attended Practical Trades Institute in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated with a degree in air conditioning and refrigeration. He worked for Dell, Mike, and Otto's Westinghouse in Menomonie. After a number of years, he became a clothier, and worked at H.A. Michael's Clothes Shop, Menomonie. Later he worked at Hanson's Clothing in Eau Claire.
He married Jeanne Sand, a home economics teacher, on June 22, 1952 in Mauston, WI, with whom they had a daughter, Kaaren and a son, Thomas.
In 1953 he designed, built, and they operated Parkway Root Beer Drive-In located at the north entrance to Wakanda Park, at Menomonie. In 1956 he opened his own clothing store, Lloyd's Menswear, in Mondovi, and operated it until 1979. He then began working at the Boston Clothing Store, London Square Mall, Eau Claire. Sometime later, he worked at the K-G Men's Store, Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire. He was a skilled sales person who could take the measure a man with his eyes. He had a gift of gab and could sell a person a suit without even talking about the merits of the suit. He felt he never completed a sale unless he also sold the person a new shirt and tie. He retired in 1992.
After retiring, he kept himself busy doing maintenance jobs in and around his home. He shingled the roof of the house by himself. He maintained the many plant and flower beds that bordered his house. He built a deck for his home, one for his daughter's home in Oak Park, IL, and one for his son's second home at Warrens, WI. He loved mowing his lawn with his beloved Simplicity riding lawn mower, which as the years passed, he had to hold together with duct tape.
Early in his adult life he became an avid skier and sailor. For several years, he along with Doug Ward, John Whelan and Norm Kilness, created and operated Ski More Ridge, north of Mondovi. He was a charter member of the Red Eye Ski Club, Eau Claire, going on skiing trips to Northern Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Canada, Montana and Aspen, CO. He enjoyed teaching his daughter and son how to ski, and he took them on many skiing trips, especially to Rice Lake. At the age of 85, he still was an excellent down hill snow skier, going skiing at Coffee Mill, Wabasha, MN with his daughter, Kaaren, and grandsons, Gus and Gabe, and Afton Hills with his son, Tom. He sailed on Lake Pepin with his 16-foot Ray Green for a number of years until he obtained his beloved 25-foot Macgregor cabin sailboat which he sailed on Lake Menomin in Menomonie for many years. His other interests were canoeing on the Beef River and riding bike on the Red Cedar Bike Trail beginning at Menomonie.
Because of declining health during the past winter and spring months, loving care was provided at home by family members and special helpers, Becky Bauer and Heather Yarrington. Recently, Mayo Home Health and Hospice provided additional care. Lloyd spent his final days listening to tapes of music from his collection, while family members gathered round and reminisced about good times. He passed on Friday morning, May 8, 2020.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 67 years; daughter, Kaaren (Gary) Frantzen of Chicago, IL, and her sons, Gus and Gabe Federici; son, Tom Wingert of Florida, and his daughters, Olivia and Sabrina Wingert; and several nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Geda, and siblings, Robert, killed in New Guinea during WWII; Richard of Oroville, CA; David and sister-in law, Joan Wingert of Green Bay, WI; Doris and brother-in-law, Arnold Moessner of Menomonie; and Emily and brother-in-law, Glenn Julian of St. Paul, MN.
As soon as we can all come together again as a community; a memorial service at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi, WI will be held at a later date. Burial of cremains will take place at Mauston, Cemetery, Mauston, WI also at a later date. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
