Lloyd Ziebell, 69, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, April 28th at Luther (Mayo) Hospital in Eau Claire.
Lloyd was born on April 24, 1951 to Juanita Ziebell and Lloyd Pooler. He grew up in Colfax, Wisconsin.
Lloyd had many passions throughout his life. One of his first passions was music. As a kid he learned to play the trumpet, he played in many bands and even received a scholarship to UWEC. He loved the band Chicago all his life and saw them in concert many times. Another passion was mental health.
He had his own struggles with mental health and addiction yet he was devoted to counseling and became a certified Drug/Alcohol Counselor and Clinical Supervisor. Other passions included biking, riding motorcycles and animals. Above all, he loved being a father to his only daughter, Heidi.
He is survived by his daughter, Heidi Alcaide Garcia; son-in-law, Javier; grandchildren, Rafael and Adela; his ex-wife and friend, Diane; his special friend, Carrie; his longtime friend and "brother", Don; and many cousins and friends in the Eau Claire and Colfax areas.
Due to restrictions, his family is planning a small Celebration of Life on his birthday next year in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Southeastern Wisconsin - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
866-605-1524
