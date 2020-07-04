Lois Basolo

Lois D. Basolo, 82, of Independence, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Lois was born March 8, 1938, in Crystal Falls, Michigan, to William and Nola (Barna) Lepisto. She married James Basolo, her high school sweetheart, on April 12, 1958, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Stambaugh, Michigan. He died April 30, 1995.
Lois was employed by the State Bank of Independence, Independence Public School and Western Technical College. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Rosary Society and served on the banquet committee and funeral group. She was a former board member and officer of the Independence Public Library and was active in various community organizations.
Lois loved attending various high school sports, especially with her grandchildren. She was their #1 fan.
Lois is survived by two daughters, Lori Hensel of Lakeville, Minnesota and Becky (Mitchell) Thomas of Eleva, Wisconsin; a son, Brian Basolo of Las Vegas, Nevada; two brothers, Lowell Lepisto of Laguna Hills, California and Eugene (Sandy) Lepisto of Iron River, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Gina (Jake) Bartush, Eric Hensel, Craig (fiancÃ©e Erika Suchla) Thomas, Justin Thomas, Brandon Basolo, Brianna Basolo and James Basolo; four great-grandchildren, Lydia and Evan Bartush, Ashlynn Basolo and Jordyn Olson; and special cousin, Rose Marie Russell of Independence, Wisconsin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. Woodrow H. Pace officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
