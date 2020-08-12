Lois V. Bowe, 73, of Altoona and formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence with her daughter by her side.
Lois was born September 25, 1946 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Lewis and Bernice (Hodgell) Shackleton.
On February 4, 1967, Lois married Henry C. Bowe at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Lois was a secretary at a graphic design company for many years. Lois also worked for the Chippewa Area School District, CRI/SGI, Hubbard Scientific, Heyde Companies and Anderl Law office.
Lois enjoyed computers, photography, baking, cooking and spending time with her granddaughters.
Lois is survived by her precious daughter, Sherry (Thomas) Stelter of Fall Creek; and two beautiful twin granddaughters, Kylie Sue and Katelyn Lois Stelter.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Henry on February 6, 2009; precious son, Brian Keith Bowe on October 29, 1982; her parents; two sisters, Leola Beth Smith and Marilyn Esther Butler; two nieces, Suzanne Stubb and Roberta Wermund; three nephews, Randall and Scott Bowe and Tom Smith; brothers-in-law, Roger, DeWayne and Donald Bowe; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy T. Bowe and Lois M. Bowe.
A Celebration of Life and inurnment in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls will be at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chippewa Falls is assisting with arrangements.
