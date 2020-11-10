Lois (Peterson) Olson was born June 1, 1929, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Philip and Dora (Lagersen) Peterson. She died peacefully on November 8, 2020, at the age of 91 years at the Garden, Hillcrest Greens, Altoona, WI.
She grew up in rural Anoka, MN. After grade school she attended and graduated from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis. She enrolled in North Park College in Chicago, IL and later entered the School of Nursing at Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis. It was while she was in nursing training that she met her husband, Jack, who was a student at Luther Seminary in St. Paul. They were married in Anoka on September 4, 1951.
Lois was a wonderful partner for Jack in her role as a pastor's wife in the four parishes that they served over the years. In addition, she was the mother of four children who were the joy of her life. Lois was a kind, gentle, soft-spoken, caring wife, mother, and friend. Lois also was able to pursue her career as a nurse. While the family was living in suburban Chicago, she was recruited to be on the initial staff at new Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. After moving to Eau Claire she was a staff nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital for over 16 years before retiring in 1986.
Lois and Jack enjoyed their Scandinavian heritage and traveled to the Scandinavian countries several times in addition to other overseas destinations. In her retirement years Lois found a new interest in rosemaling, a Norwegian folk art. She became quite proficient and entered the Vesterheim exhibits in Decorah, IA several times as well as in the Milwaukee Rosemal annual exhibit and often won awards. Many people and homes in the area have examples of her work.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; four children, Faith Garnatz (Rev. Gary) of Superior, WI; Julie Bechtel (Tom) of Neillsville, WI; Kristen Linde (Eric) of Minneapolis, MN; and Dan Olson (Lisa) of Greenville, WI; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great grandchildren; a sister, Corinne Peterson (Tom) of Chicago, IL; a brother, Philip of Minneapolis. Her family was her treasure. Blest be her memory.
The family expresses great appreciation to the loving and competent care of the Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice nurses and to the staff at the Garden at Hillcrest Greens.
A service for family and close friends will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with burial following at Forest Hill Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.trinity-ec.org
Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com
