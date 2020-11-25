Lois M. Peterson, 78, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation while under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Lois was born Jan. 17, 1942, to Perry and Mollie (Scott) Balliett. She was raised in Augusta with her sister, where she attended school and graduated from Augusta High School in 1960. She married Steven Olson on Dec. 7, 1963, and to this union their two children, Pamela and Anthony were born. In February of 1982, Lois married Rodney "Butch" Peterson and the family grew to include his 2 sons, Wade and Troy, and daughter, Dawn.
Lois enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, reading, watching the Brewers and the Packers, taking rides thru the country side and tending to her pets. Cats were by far her favorites and she often referred to herself as the "crazy cat lady!", as she had many throughout her life. She had a passion for animals and retired from the Augusta Veterinary Clinic after 25 years of dedicated service. Lois never met an animal she didn't like or want to care for.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Robert) Pennone of Satellite Beach, FL, and grandchildren, Matthew (Calais) Laganosky, Stacy (Justin) Kubitsky; son, Anthony "Tony" (Patty) Olson of Cheyenne, WY, and grandson Curtis Olson; 3 stepchildren, Wade (Michelle) Peterson of Baraboo, and grandchildren, Gabriel Peterson and Adam Peterson; Troy Peterson of Osseo; Dawn (Todd) Quarne of Blair, and grandsons, Monte (Brianna) Amundson and Ty Lunde; several great grandchildren; sister, Louise (Ron) Honadel of Augusta; several nieces and nephews. Lois will be dearly missed.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Perry in 1986 and Mollie in 1988; and by her husband Rodney in 2017.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Memorials can be given to your local humane society to put towards purchases for cat supplies in Lois's name.
