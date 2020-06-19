Lois Surlak

Lois Anne Surlak, born October 23, 1936, in Thayer, IL to Oscar and Ione Johnson; youngest of three children, passed away May 17, 2020, in New Auburn, WI. Lois was 83 years young.

Lois is survived by her children: Lynn and Jake Schroeder of New Auburn (granddaughter Rochelle and Eric Swanson of New Richmond, WI and granddaughter Vanessa and Justin Edinger of Milwaukee, Wi). Mary and DuWayne Young of Butternut, WI. Stephanie Lee of New Auburn (grandson Cody and Brittany Lee and great granddaughter Evelyn and great grandson Camden of Flower Mound, TX and granddaughter Jessica Lee of Barron, WI and grandson Michael and Carly Lee and great grandsons Oliver and Tucker of Cameron, WI). She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

After Lois was married, she worked at APSA (Ammunition Procurement Supply Agency) as a clerk typist for the federal government. She worked many jobs through the years, she retired from Phillips Plastics in Eau Claire in 2003 before that she worked at Cenex in Colfax, Tester Forage King in Ridgeland, she was a school bus driver for the school district of Colfax and she worked at Sandylee coat factory in Menomonie, WI.

Even though Lois was confined to a wheel chair the last 18 years, she never lost her sense of humor and always had a great outlook on life. We invite family and friends to join us at a "Celebration of Life" for Lois at the New Auburn Park Pavilion on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - a light lunch will be served.







