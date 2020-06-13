Lois Taylor, 90, of Edina, Minnesota passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2020. She was born in 1929 in Bloomer, Wisconsin to Bertha (Bowe) and Edward Rubenzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward, and her only child, Jacalyn Stone. Lois is survived by siblings Winifred Glass Jensen of Chippewa Falls, James Rubenzer (Percy) of West Bend, Ron Rubenzer of Minong, Joan Siegel of Minneapolis, Jon Rubenzer of New Castle, California, and Janice Durand of Madison. Lois grew up in Bloomer and later the family farm in Tilden. At sixteen, she moved to Chippewa Falls where she attended McDonell High.

In 1948 Lois married Don Taylor in Chippewa. Their daughter Jackie was born a year later. After moving around for some years, they landed for good in Minneapolis in 1965. The couple would later divorce and Don would die in 1975.

Lois entered the workplace early. Engaging and bright, she excelled at sales, which led her eventually to open a tack store, Chanhassen Saddlery, in Edina, Minnesota. After eleven successful years she sold the store, and in the course of a volunteer job, fell in love with computing. Her new passion led to a twenty-four-year second career as the first employee of REPNET, a company that made utility signage. The company prospered, and well into her eighties Lois continued to produce spreadsheets and graphics, mostly from home. Lois was a member of the Power of 100, a Twin Cities social impact collective for women.

In her leisure Lois patiently spent hours immersed in the intricate art of creating stained glass designs, producing many beautiful pieces. But her daughter Jackie was Lois' greatest pleasure. When you saw them together they were like best friends, teasing each other, laughing easily and often. Their deep bond of love and companionship led to adventuresome travels all over the United States and Europe. Sadly, Jackie contracted lung cancer and died May 25, 2013.

There will be a private interment in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.







