Lois Wellner

Lois Ann Wellner, 79, passed away September 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born July 28, 1941, in Stanley to Edwin and (Toots) Violet (Koch) Cooley.
Lois married Jim Wellner on May 20, 1960 at the Catholic Church in Boyd. Jim served in the nation guard in Seattle. Lois Drove the solo trip to be with her husband.
Lois grew up on her parent's farm and enjoyed riding her Harley survey car 45. They made the trip to Washington on their Harley Electric Glide in 1967.
She enjoyed many jobs throughout her life. The Badger Inn of Stanley, Corner Bar in Boyd, Lutz, Mason Shoe, and C&N in Boyd.
Lois fought leukemia bravely for the last 10 years.
She and Jim raised two sons: Gordon (Betty) of Boyd and Robert (Michelle) of Cadott; grandsons: Travis Wellner and Alex Swim; granddaughter: Angie (Joe) Kopecz and Lexie Swim; sister: Janice Shealy; brothers: Doug (Lori) and Allen; sister-in-law: Loraine Cooley; and her beloved Trixie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Cooley.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin- Altoona is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com