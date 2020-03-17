|
Lois Mae Whitted, 92, of Eau Claire, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Lois was born August 31, 1927, in Eau Claire, a daughter of Melvin and Catherine (Haas) Christianson. She was married to Byron Whitted at First Congregational United Church in Eau Claire. Lois worked at U.S. Rubber Company in the office. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Lois was also an accomplished knitter, cook and canner.
Lois is survived and will be missed dearly by daughters, Jane Whitted, Lori (Rick) Jungerberg and Nancy (Jay) LeaVesseur; two grandsons, Maxwell and Carter LeaVesseur; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron in 1986; parents; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Christianson and sister, Janet (Ben) Gunderson.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020