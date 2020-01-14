|
Loretta J. Poeschel age 91 of Durand, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi with her family by her side.
Loretta was born on January 2, 1929 at home in Town of Lima, rural Durand. She was the daughter of William V. and Hildegard (Bauer) Bauer. Loretta grew up on her family farm and attended Sacred Heart School in Lima. Loretta married Raymond E. Poeschel on October 13, 1947 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. After marriage Loretta and Ray continued farming and they raised their family. Over the years on the farm they raised pigs, chickens and cows until later years when the farm became a dairy farm. Loretta and Ray lived on their farm until moving to the Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi in 2015, where she remained the rest of her life.
Loretta enjoyed playing cards, baking, cooking, attended their children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. She was active at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, helping with fish fries, the fall festival and funeral lunches. Most of all, Loretta loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Loretta is survived by her five sons; Herb (Nancy) of Rochester, MN, Don (Monica) of Durand, Doug (Patricia) of Eau Claire, Rex (Belinda) and Ron (Jane), both of Durand, 10 grandchildren; Pam (Patrick), Dawn (Jeremy), Travis (Deedee), Chad (Lori), Kyle (Tammy), Kim (Mark), Olivia (Matt), Mark (Mandy), Dusty (Hailey) and Lisa, 13 great grandchildren; Jordan, Mason, Miranda, Tori, Ashley, Paityn, Dax, Ava, Emma, Oaklyn, Dawsyn, Treyden and Parker, three sisters; Bonnie Bauer, Betty Shuffler, Ardith (Mike) Parish, all of Lakeville, MN, one sister-in-law; Karen Bauer of Durand, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, one great granddaughter; Alexa Marie Peterson, one sister; Carol Wolf, three brothers; Eugene, Raymond "Sicky" Bauer and Giles "Putter" Bauer.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, rural Durand. Rev. John Affum will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020