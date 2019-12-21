Home

Loretta Marion Sahm, 88 formerly of Cadott, WI. passed away Sunday, December 8th, 2019, at Care Partners in Eau Claire, WI. with family at her side.
Loretta was born on October 25th, 1931, to Otto and Esther (Barquist) Dierich.
Loretta lived in the Cadott area most of her life and was a homemaker.
Loretta is survived by One twin sister, Lorella Podhola of Colorado, Children-Beverly A Bauer (Ron), Roger D Sahm, Larry C Sahm (Debbie), Russell G Sahm; Grandchildren-Ronnie Bauer (Angie), Curtis Bauer (Trista), Roger Sahm, Debra Sahm, Adam Sahm, Laurie Sahm (Jeremy Dulian), Cindy Sahm, Krista Sahm, Lacy Klefstad (Michael), Shara Sahm; as well as 12 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in Death by her parents: Otto and Ester (Barquist) Dierich, Husband: Delmer C Sahm, Brothers: Ed Dierich, Arnold Dierich (Delores), Melvin Dierich, Marvin Dierich (Irene) In laws, Albert Podhola, Donald Sahm, Darles and Bob Witt, Arthur and Viola Putman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Fill Inn Station in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
