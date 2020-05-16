Loretta Thompson
Loretta H. Thompson
October 16, 1939 - May 13, 2020
In addition to her many friends she is survived by her husband, Keith Thompson; twin sister Bernetta (Everett) DuBois, Bainbridge Island, WA; sisters, Irene (Carl) Hunt of Chippewa Falls, Wi. and Lois Prochnow of Menomonie, WI; and brother, James (Claudeen) Oebser of Elk Mound, WI.; as well as twelve nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and well as sisters Betty Winget, Edith Wilson and niece Sandy Thompson.
Lorie's big heart and love for life are the things that her friends and family are going to miss most. The family wishes to extend thanks to the doctors, nurses and staï¬€ of St. Joseph's hospital for the skilled care they provided Lorie with a gentle loving touch. Private interment.
Arrangements are by Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, St. Paul MN 651-222-3220, johnsonpeterson.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
