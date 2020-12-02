Lori Lynn Hewitt (LaRock), born October 2, 1969, was taken to Heaven on December 1, 2020.
Lori was a wonderful wife of 33 years to her husband, Andrew Hewitt. They lived an adventurous life in the Military before settling down in Wisconsin with family. She was a phenomenal mother of two daughters, Heather Allen (Hewitt) and Jocelyn Stanton (Hewitt).
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Albert LaRock and Karol Chaves (Lanphere), along with her grandparents Ken Lanphere, Ione Bosher (Goss), Arlie Bosher, Bud LaRock, Dora and Lavern Kent.
Lori was loved by all and will survive in life by her Husband, Andrew; children, Heather (Stephen) and Jocelyn (Tony); and grandchildren, Kayleigh Stanton and Shawn Allen. Lori is survived by her stepdad Juan Chaves and stepmom Teresa LaRock. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard LaRock (Steph), Anthony LaRock (Michelle), Christopher LaRock, and Tonya LaRock. Her love will carry on with her nephews and nieces, Matthew LaRock, Derek LaRock, Carlee Starin, Elizabeth Fleming, Tessa Dutton, Samantha Dutton, Cameron Starin, Blake LaRock, Noah Sobottka, and Jenna LaRock. Lori loved her family more than she loved herself. She would drop everything to be there for anyone who was in need.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private family service officiated by Pastor Aaron Hamilton. A walk-through visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the West Chapel location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, WI. We apologize for the inconvenience.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
. Please send other condolences or donations to 13217 30th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.