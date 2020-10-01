1/1
Lorna Dahl
Lorna Dahl, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Care Partners of Altoona, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
She was born on May 25, 1939 to Howard and Marie (Parr) Olson and attended school in New Lisbon, WI. She went on to get her RN degree at UW-La Crosse where she met her first husband, Larry Dahl. They had 3 children together and later divorced. She worked her last 25 years in Pediatrics at Midelfort Clinic. Lorna married Robert Fulkerson in 2003. They resided in Chetek, WI. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, playing cards, going for pontoon rides and laughing around a campfire.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Lori Pizzella of Cottage Grove, MN, Lisa (Rick) Behlke of Eau Claire and Larry (Anita) Dahl, Jr., of Chippewa Falls; her grandchildren, Jessica (Mike), Dustin (Sarah), Jennifer, Paige (Jesse), Jimmy (Emma), Justin, Zachary and Joey; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ashlynn, Gabby, Charley, Westyn, Owen, Sully and a little girl due in February.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lorna will be sadly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Rest In Peace, Mom and Grandma!
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
