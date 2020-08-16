1/1
Lorraine Baltes
Lorraine (Lori) Ann Baltes of Eau Claire, WI left this world August 9, 2020 at home.
Lori was the daughter of Vernon and Loretta (Rooney) Benson. She was born in Eau Claire, WI on October 28, 1940. She attended school in Eau Claire and graduated from Regis H.S. in 1958.
Lori moved to Minneapolis and worked as a buyer/dept. mgr. for a large department store. After several years she returned to Eau Claire and married Chuck Eisenhuth. They later divorced.
On September 15, 1974 she married John Baltes, the love of her life. For the next forty-five plus years, Lori was a great wife, wonderful mother and fantastic grandmother and great grandmother.
Lori is survived by John, her sons Tom Eisenhuth and his wife Courtney, Joe Eisenhuth and his wife Angie, Rick Eisenhuth, Jeff Baltes (special step-son) and his wife Jessica, Todd Baltes and his wife Julie, her sister Mary (Jim) Theisen, grandchildren, Lindsey Peterson and her husband Colin, Amanda Eisenhuth, Avery Eisenhuth, Cali Eisenhuth, Mali Baltes, Estella Baltes, two great grandchildren, Walker and Letty Peterson and many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tom Benson, her sister-in-law Mary Lou Benson and her brother Chuckie.
A private service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, August 20 at First Congregational Church with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. A celebration of life will take place after the pandemic at a time and location to be determined.



Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
