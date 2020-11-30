1/1
Lorraine DeBel
Lorraine M. DeBel, 98, of Osseo, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Dove Healthcare, Osseo.
Lorraine was born April 13, 1922 in Buffalo County, to Clarence M. and Lulie (Nyre) Johnson. She married Orville Guenther February 10, 1948. He died October 30, 1953. She married Marcel DeBel November 21, 1956 in St. Charles, Ill. He died January 12, 2002.
Lorraine was a housewife first. She was a seamstress, loved to crochet, knit and make handmade crafts. She also loved her flower gardens and the many violets that she grew. She was a member of Evanger Lutheran Church and Colfax Lutheran Church.
Lorraine is survived by a sister, Evelyn (James) Cleveland of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Sue Johnson of Aurora, Ill.; brother-in-law, LeRoy Nelson of Colfax; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sisters, Doris Nelson and Carrine (Richard) Tomter; brothers, Burton and Herbert Johnson.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
