Lorraine LaGrander

Lorraine M. LaGrander, 85, Marshfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield, where a visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. James Weighner will officiate. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 10:30 am (CST) on Tuesday. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lorraine was born on April 23, 1935 in Marshfield, to Edward and Anne Marie (Kapusta) Schier and was a 1952 graduate of Columbus High School. She was united in marriage to Dannie G. LaGrander on June 20, 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield.
As a young lady, Lorraine was employed at Weinbrenner Shoe Factory and later she and her husband operated Dixie Donut Shop in Marshfield. Lorraine and Dannie were both licensed cheese makers and they then managed various cheese factories. In 1960 they purchased Hillside Dairy in Stanley and operated it until retirement. After moving to Marshfield in 1973 they operated a cheese store at their residence until 1980.
Lorraine enjoyed keeping up her yard and gardening, crocheting and cake decorating.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dannie, and their children, Randy (Sandy) LaGrander of Stanley, Sherry (Mark) Morrow of Wisconsin Rapids and Cindy (Jim) Davis of Marshfield. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Tara, Nitra, Ryan, Joey, Heather, Jody, Jason, Holly, Tiffany, and Travis and 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Victor Schier.
Memorials may be designated to MCHS Foundation for medical research.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com