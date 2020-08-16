The family of Lorraine LaGrander would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who remembered us upon the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

To all who sent cards, the beautiful flower arrangements, attended the funeral celebration, said a prayer, or remembered us in anyway, we thank you.

To Rembs Funeral Home for all their help and accommodating our wishes, we thank you. We will remember everyone's acts of kindness always.

The LaGrander families







