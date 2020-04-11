Home

Lorraine Peterson

Lorraine Peterson Obituary
Lorraine E. Peterson, age 94 of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
She was born Nov. 3, 1925 in the Town of Wilson, Dunn Co. WI to the late Carl and Etta (McEwen) Flug. She grew up in the Ridgeland area and on Feb. 7, 1947 was married to Morris Peterson, who preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 1997.
Lorraine worked and retired from Sanna Dairies. In her spare time, she loved to garden, bake and do crossword puzzles. But mostly she enjoyed coffeetime in her home with friends and family. Her door was always open.
Lorraine will be dearly missed by her daughter Cheryl Stella of Waunakee, WI; two grandchildren, Dr. Amy Stella (Chad) Gabert of Middleton, WI and Christopher (Quynh) Stella of CA; four great-grandchildren, Colin, Gianna, Morgan and Clayton; and a brother-in-law Curt Peterson. She is further survived by other family and friends. We will miss your feisty spirit!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Morris; a son Lance; son-in-law Michael Stella; brothers, LeRoy (Esther) Flug, Milo (Dorothy) Flug; and sisters, Irene (Elmer) Nelson, Mildred (Morris) Mork and Lila (Marvin) Nelson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Lorraine's niece Kathie Werner for always being there for her. Also thank you to American Lutheran Home for the kindness and great care shown Lorraine.
Memorials in Lorraine's name are suggested to American Lutheran Home.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Pine Creek Cemetery in the Town of Wilson, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
