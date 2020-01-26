|
On Friday, January 24, 2020 Louis Joseph Beaulieu Jr, 88, of Eau Claire peacefully and with great joy left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his beloved wife Joyce.
Louis was born February 18, 1931, in rural Chippewa County, WI, to Louis and Violet (Eckwright) Beaulieu. He met Joyce Audrey Welke, the love of his life, while in high school. The sparks flew as they shared a first waltz on wheels at the local roller rink.
Louis enlisted in the Army on December 21, 1951. On April 5, 1952, (on a 3 day leave) Louis and Joyce were married in the chapel at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, WI. They spent their early years moving from base to base wherever the Army sent them. In 1953 the military stationed Louis in Alaska where he served as a Sergeant in the Intelligence Unit until December 15, 1954.
Louis had a love for the outdoors spending much time hunting, fishing and camping. Skills he passed on to his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These skills were put to use every summer as all four generations camped together and every fall during hunting season.
After Louis retired from the Eau Claire School District his adventurous spirit lead him and Joyce to be snowbirds for 16 years where they spent winters down south creating many new friendships and their summers back in Wisconsin surrounded by family.
Louis will be deeply and forever missed by daughters and sons-in-law, Cherryl (Les) Hayden of Eau Claire, WI; Vickie (Mike) Jarvis of Higginsville, MO; Cindi (David) Wiese of Menomonie, WI; and Shelly (Patrick) Volz of Eau Claire, WI. Grandchildren Andy (Andrea) Hayden of Duluth, MN; Matt (Tricia) Hayden of Eau Claire, WI; Alissa (Terry) Geissler of Chippewa Falls, WI; Rick Ganther of Fountain City, WI; Chelsea Chase of Minneapolis, MN; Dominique (Zack) Berg of Menomonie, WI; and Dani Volz of Eau Claire, WI. Nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Joan Beaulieu and many loving nieces and nephews.
Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Louis and Violet Beaulieu; brothers William (Mary) Beaulieu; and Joseph Beaulieu.
It is with heartfelt gratitude from Louis's family that they would like to extend thanks to the Care team from Saint Joseph's Hospice - Chippewa Falls for the outstanding level of care that was given to their Father through out his journey.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St., Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Military honors will be rendered. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at chippewavalleycremation.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020