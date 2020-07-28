1/
Louis Jasper
Louis J. Jasper, 74, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family and Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice-Chippewa Falls.
Louis was born May 21, 1946 in Chippewa Falls, the son of John and Tolga (Berg) Jasper.
On October 7, 1967, Louis married Kaye Hort at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire.
Louis worked at Uniroyal from 1966 until they closed in 1992. He was a member of Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.
Louis was an avid hunter and fisherman, including Musky fishing, was a fan of all Wisconsin sports, he was the best and worst joke teller. He loved following his grandchildren's sporting events.
Louis is survived by his wife, Kaye, the love of his life, "Guardian Angel"; two daughters, Shannon "Peanut" (Brent) Johnson of Mondovi and Sherry Jasper of Eau Claire; and seven grandchildren, Zach Chartrand, Crystal Bethke, Brandon Jasper, Daniel, Katelynn and Alison Johnson and Andrea (Joe) Rumpel.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Steven Johnson, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski of Holy Ghost Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
