Louise A. Halverson, 97, of Strum died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 6, 1923 in Trempealeau County, to Ellert and Thea (Amundson) Kleven. Louise married Jerome M. Halverson on August 28, 1943 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Strum. He died in 2007.
Louise earned her teaching degree from Eau Claire Normal School. After her marriage, she was a homemaker and farmer with her husband in rural Strum. Her specialty was making bread, blackberry and rhubarb sauces. She assisted her husband almost daily with bookkeeping duties. She was active in Immanuel Lutheran Church, ladies aid and circles.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Gene) Vetterkind of Strum and Terri (Mike) Jefferies of West Hills, Calif.; a son, Todd Halverson of rural Strum; daughter-in-law, Kristine Halverson of Strum; grandchildren, Kirk (Michelle) Vetterkind, Allyssa Halverson, Jennifer (Felix) Bada and Mia (Dan) Buck; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Andrea) Vetterkind, Jade (Evan) Mehr, Keenan Dehnke, Everia Bada and Trinity Halverson; great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Vetterkind, Lillian and Clara Mehr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Wade Halverson, granddaughter, Tayah Dehnke, brother, Noble Kleven and sister, Evelyn Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Strum, with Rev. Valerian Ahles officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Strum.
Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the church.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020