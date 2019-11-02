|
Lucas M. Libersky, 34, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly in the spring of 2018. Lucas was born on January 6, 1984 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin where he grew up. Many knew Lucas only through the lens of the addictions he battled for years. That wasn't the real Lucas though, and those fortunate enough to truly know him knew he was funny, smart, creative, and compassionate. The kind of person who would give the clothes he was wearing to help a friend in need. Lucas was a talented artist who could capture the personality and mood of anyone he drew. He loved music, enjoyed reading, fishing, and his dog Brutus.
Lucas is survived by his loving parents, Jennifer Schneider and Michael (Amy) Libersky; siblings, Jessica (Josh) Entzminger, and Lakin Libersky; and his nephews, Elijah and Isaiah Entzminger; and the rest of his family and friends.
May you go in peace, Lucas. Your tired and relentless struggle is over. You are a beautiful soul who fought a hard battle. We will always love you and you will be in our hearts forever.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, is assisting the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019