Lucille M. Tomjanovich, 97, formerly of Altoona, passed away peacefully in Oshkosh on April 28, 2020.
Lucille was born in Cornell, Wisconsin on April 13, 1923, the oldest daughter of F. Howard and Tressie (Simonson) McMahon. After graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1941, she worked at Huntsinger Farms, inspected Army field jackets in Minneapolis, loaded shells at the Eau Claire Ordnance Plant, and made shell casings at U.S. Rubber.
In 1944 she moved to Detroit, Michigan to work in an automotive supply manufacturing plant where she met her future husband, Edward Tomjanovich. Lucille and Ed were married on September 16, 1944 at her parents' home near Eau Claire and resided and worked in Detroit, Michigan for several years.
In 1948, they moved to Wisconsin and bought the Overhead Tavern near Fairchild, which they owned for 25 years. For several years, Lucille served as Clerk for the Town of Fairchild, a Sunday School teacher at the Fairchild United Methodist Church, and on the board of the Fairchild Community Cooperative Store.
After moving to Eau Claire in 1973, she worked for Ed Phillips and Sons. In 1975 she was employed by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services as a social services aide, certifying homes for child care. Later she worked in the Income Maintenance Division, retiring in 1988.
Lucille was an active volunteer, serving at Sacred Heart Hospital for several years and at Oakwood Villa Nursing Home for over 20 years. She enjoyed visiting friends, picking berries for her family, crocheting, and attending reunions of the Simonson-Warner and McMahon families, the Class of 1941, and the Human Services Retirees.
Lucille is survived by daughter Cathy and her husband Ron Duerkop of Oshkosh; son Joseph and his wife Cynthia Jordan of Eau Claire; two grandchildren, Joshua Tomjanovich and Alicia (Adam) Zubrzycki, and great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Austin, Carsen, Adrian, and Avery.
She is further survived by her sisters, LaVonne Angstman, Mora, MN; Theresa "Sue" McMahon, Eau Claire; and Linda (Leland) Wildes, Tomah. Surviving brothers are David (Karen) McMahon, Maple Grove, MN; and Gary McMahon, Lewistown, MT; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lucille in death were her parents; her husband, Ed; brothers Robert, Norman, Roland, Clifford, and Larry McMahon; and three infant siblings.
Private services were held with burial in the Town of Brunswick Cemetery.
At Lucille's request, memorials may be designated for the Altoona Public Library or Lake Street United Methodist Church.
Through life's journey many wonderful people have entered the lives of the Tomjanovich family. We are forever grateful to all of you for your love, support, and friendship.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 5 to May 6, 2020.