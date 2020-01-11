Home

Jack Funeral Homes LTD - WHITEHALL
35890 So. Abrams St.
Whitehall, WI 54773
(715) 538-4422
Lucille Manka
Lucille Violet Manka, age 93, of Whitehall, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Lucille was born on September 17, 1926 in Whitehall to Elmer and Florence (Kurth) Ryan Sr. She married Broney Eugene Manka on June 2, 1947 in Independence. Broney preceded Lucille in death on January 11, 2009.
Lucille helped Broney farm and also worked at Foss & Warner Meat Market in Coral City, Whitehall Self Service Gas Station in Whitehall and owned and operated Lou's Bake Shop. Lucille enjoyed tending to her flowers and baking.
Lucille was a founding member of Saint John's Catholic Church in Whitehall. She was a member of the choir and was active in the church's other organizations.
Lucille is survived by three sons, Gerald (Ilene) of McFarland, John E. (Mary) and Broney James (friend, Deb Crossfield) both of Whitehall, seven grandchildren, Kim (Heath) Straka, Kristi (Thomas) Bartos, Karla Thomsen, Jason (Stacy) Manka, Christopher (Malory) Manka, Jordan (Amber) Manka and Jared (fianceÃ©, Megan Jacobs) Manka; thirteen great-grandchildren, Keaton, Harrison and Mia Straka, Ava, Ethan, Evelyn and Layla Bartos, Brody and Harlowe Thomsen, Ellie, Evan, Macy and Max Manka, a brother, Wally Ryan of Whitehall and a sister, Shirley (John) Mathson of Whitehall.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer "Junior" Ryan Jr. and a grandson-in-law, Troy Thomsen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Catholic Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Father Woodrow Pace will officiate.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Saint John's Catholic Church or the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital Foundation.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
