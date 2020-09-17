Luther Lambrecht

Luther H. Lambrecht, 81, of Eau Claire, passed away as he wished, peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 12, 2020 and under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Hospice.

Luther was born May 11, 1939 in Wausau, WI to Herman and Dorothy Lambrecht. He was a 1957 graduate of Wausau High School. He married the love of his life Elaine Kamin on November 22, 1958 at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. Luther and Elaine would have been married 62 years this fall.

Growing up, Luther spent his summers working for a traveling carnival. Following high school, he went on to work for H. Phillips and Sons in Wausau and later moved to Eau Claire to work for Ed Phillips and Sons (Badger Wine and Spirits), and proudly retired after 47 years with the company.

He enjoyed camping throughout his life, fishing, not fishing with 6 children in the boat, and traveling the four corners of the United States and throughout Canada. His favorite trip was to Alaska with Elaine and Gary.

If you had the honor of meeting Luther, you would rememberâ€¦

You would remember his dedication and love for Elaine and his children, an example of how life should be. There is nothing Luther held in higher regard than his family. He worked tirelessly his entire life for them, whether at work or the countless projects he was so happy to complete with them. You would remember that Luther knew no stranger and made everyone feel like family. You would remember it didn't matter what you were doing, Luther loved spending time with you. You would remember his sense of humor and the life lessons he delivered with sarcasm. You would remember him always having the last word, and if you were witness to at least one eye roll, you remembered and knew you were loved.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; five children, Keith (Pam) Lambrecht, Mike (Ginny) Lambrecht, Lorie (Kevin) Plaza, Kathy (Vince) Kocour, Lew (Missy) Lambrecht; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister in law, Carol Cline; nieces and nephews and his trusted pets, Gusty and Willow.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; Son, Gary; Daughter in law, Sheila Lambrecht; Brothers and Sister in law, Bob Kamin, William & Diane Schlehlein, Mike Cline.

A memorial service will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, behind Charter Spectrum.) Visitation will take place from 11 AM until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery.







