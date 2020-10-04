Lyle Myher

Lyle E. Myher, age 86 originally of the Osseo area, died Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie, WI. He was born May 20, 1934 at the farmstead in rural Osseo to Alfred and Mamie (Larson) Myher.

Lyle was a high school graduate who worked in construction his whole life. One of his proudest accomplishments was working on the construction of the Sears Tower in Chicago, at one time the tallest building in the world. He married Nettie Sundby and had two children Lori and Daniel. They later divorced. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

Lyle and all of his siblings were very musical, each boy learning to play the fiddle and subsequently other instruments like the banjo and squeeze-box accordions. He loved polka music and became a groupie following the Barefoot Becky Polka Band from county fairs to various concerts. He loved going to Flea Markets and setting up booths. His nieces and nephews would visit him coming home with necklaces, jeweled items, leys, sunglasses and untold treasures. Lyle also loved a good parade. He was everyone's favorite uncle; picking them up in his motor home for summer vacations and taking them to Great America where they would tailgate meals and enjoy days at the theme park. Lyle was also a sports fan, following the Packers and Brewers. He will be greatly missed.

A special thank you from the family to Our House Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice, with a special shout out to Jessica Franklin for all of the care and loving attention to Lyle.

A funeral service for Lyle will be Saturday October 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at South Beef River Church, N12798 Co. Rd. B in rural Osseo. Pastor David Christianson will officiate with burial following at the South Beef River Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church one-hour prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m..

Surviving Lyle are his son Daniel; special niece and nephews Althea Thiede, Terry Myher both of So. Beloit IL., and Denny Myher of Altoona; many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nettie; their daughter Lori Behlke; his very dear close friend Shelby Thompson; and his brothers Roy, Maynard, Art, Albin and sister Adeline.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo, WI is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.







