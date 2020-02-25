|
Lyle M. Norquist, 96, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 with family at his side at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls after a brief illness.
Lyle was born November 20, 1923 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, the son of Carl H. and Julia (Johnson) Norquist.
Lyle was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Corps. He was particularly proud of the job the squadron of B26 bombers to which he was attached did in clearing Utah Beach of enemy fortifications prior to the D-Day Invasion.
A marriage of nearly 64 years began on January 22, 1949 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls when Lyle married Elizabeth M. Bowe, the daughter of Herman and Theresa (Dachel) Bowe.
Lyle worked for the Post Office for many years as a letter carrier on the east hill of Chippewa. After leaving the post office he worked for several more years at Northern Crossarm before finally retiring for good.
Lyle was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He played high school hockey in Superior, WI and played football for the Chippewa Marines. Golf was Lyle's favorite sport. As a member of the Elk's Country Club he won several local and statewide tournaments. He had 4 holes-in-one, the last one coming at the age of 88. Lyle continued to golf well into his 90's as a regular at Whispering Pines in Cadott. In addition to all these activities, Lyle thoroughly enjoyed pursuing wild game and fishing for walleyes.
Recently Lyle took an active interest in his family's genealogy. He took two trips to Northern and Central Minnesota with his children to visit the family homesteads and to pay his respects at the gravesites of his grandparents. Lyle was present when a marker was placed on the newly rediscovered gravesite of his great grandparents, Per and Helena (Ersdotter) Norquist near Upsala, MN.
Lyle was a member of St. Charles Church, and the Elks Lodge #1326.
Lyle is survived by his children, Robert (Peg) Norquist, Karen Norquist and Larry (Beth) Norquist, all of Eau Claire and Mark (Patti) Norquist of Chippewa Falls; his sister, Ardith Gorton of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Chad (Hannah), Sara (Brian), Carrie (Luke), Erin, Michael (Taylor) and Kayla; and five great-grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, on September 11, 2013; his parents; two sisters, Delores Steinmetz and Margorie Walworth; two brothers, Ralph and Jerry Norquist; one granddaughter, Melissa Norquist; and grandson-in-law, Ryan Berg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at St. Charles Church.
Lyle's family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the EMTs, Sacred Heart Hospital, St. Croix Hospice, the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and the veterans who gave him a moving send-off.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lyle's memory can be made to St. Charles Capital Fund.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020